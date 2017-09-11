Two Maui credit unions merge

The 79-year-old West Maui Community Federal Credit Union merged with the 80-year-old Maui County Federal Credit Union on Friday.

The merger will bring together the membership, assets and services of the two credit unions under MCFCU. The West Maui credit union branch will be converted to an MCFCU branch, joining ones in Wailuku and Kahului, the MCFCU news release said.

The West Maui credit union’s CEO and Manager Michele Kawahara has become chief strategy officer for MCFCU and serves as part of senior management.

Emi Sodetani-Cabanilla is the new Lahaina Branch manager. Remy Bilog and Kathy Rocetes will continue to serve West Maui through the Lahaina Branch.

“We are excited to welcome the West Maui Community FCU members to Maui County FCU,” said Gary Fukuroku, president and CEO of MCFCU, which formed in 1937.

For more information, contact info@mauicountyfcu.org or 244-7968.

*****

Man sentenced for break-in at school

WAILUKU — A Kahului man spent nearly two months in jail for breaking into the Maui High School cafeteria, leaving behind empty cartons of apple juice and stealing containers of Tide detergent.

“There’s a new meaning to the words ‘Tide to Go,'” 2nd Circuit Judge Rhonda Loo said Friday in sentencing Jason Almeida, 47.

He had pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree theft for the break-in April 2.

Sixteen empty cartons of apple juice were found in the cafeteria, and Almeida left with five containers of laundry detergent, according to police.

Almeida spent an extra month in jail after he didn’t show up for his original sentencing date, Loo said.

He was given credit for 51 days he spent in jail and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service as part of one year’s probation.

Almeida was ordered to stay away from Maui High School and to write a letter apologizing to the school for stealing the detergent and drinking the apple juice.

*****

September trolling dates announced

Trolling in the waters of the Kaho’olawe Island Reserve will be allowed Sept. 9, 10, 23 and 24, according to the Kaho’olawe Island Reserve Commission.

Access to reserve waters is restricted because of the presence of unexploded ordnance and for the protection of marine resources. Two weekends a month are opened for trolling deeper than 180 feet within 2 nautical miles of the island.

All vessels must register annually with the commission before entering the reserve to troll and must file a catch report even if fish are not caught. There is a new condition relating to the prevention of invasive alien species; the permittee will be held accountable to prevent any invasive alien species, plant or animal, such as invasive algae or barnacles, into the reserve. Vessel hulls must be free of any alien species.

A $25 permitting fee will be applied to the registration process.

To register with the commission or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at 243-5889 or dtokishi@kirc.hawaii.gov. Registration packets also are available at the Division of Boating and Recreation, 101 Maalaea Boat Harbor Road.